D.P. Dough in Normal to add walk-up window ordering

Illinois restaurants will be allowed to reopen indoor dining, with restrictions, when the state enters Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan Friday. Fiala said he wanted to err on the side of caution due to the uncertainties surrounding the pandemic.

With the changes, Fiala said customers will be able to walk up to the restaurant and order from one window and pick the order up at the other window, allowing people to observe social distancing while they wait in line.

The goal is to decrease congestion in the restaurant and prevent further spread of the virus, he said. The ordering windows also allow for more efficiency so employees see when customers approach to pick up their called-in orders.

Construction of the sliding windows, which could be installed in the coming days or weeks, will cost the restaurant around $5,000, Fiala said.

In addition to D.P. Dough, Emack & Bolio's Ice Cream, 107 E. Beaufort St. in uptown, also offers a walk-up ordering window. Mercy Davison, town planner, said the restaurant's ordering window was rarely used prior to the pandemic, but is now used frequently.