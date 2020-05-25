Damaging winds near Ellsworth kick off week of storms in McLean County

ELLSWORTH — A quick storm passed through parts of McLean County pulling debris onto roadways Monday afternoon and beginning a week with storms in the forecast.
Ellsworth Fire Department was called to the Ellsworth blacktop area where high-speed winds blew parts of the roof from a nearby barn onto state Illinois 9.
Gusts up to 45 mph blew through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
No tornadoes were seen in the area.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue Monday north of Interstate 74 from Galesburg to Bloomington. Heavy rainfall and small hail are also possible.
The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue most of the week with high temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday will see a 50% chance of storms with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The weekend should be clear, however, with highs in the 70s.
