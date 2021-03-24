Dave Kindred's '60 Minutes' feature to air Sunday

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s acclaimed sportswriter Dave Kindred will have his own story aired Sunday night on CBS television’s "60 Minutes," the network announced Wednesday.
Kindred, a native of the small Logan County city, spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim at the old Palms Grill Cafe in Atlanta a few weeks ago.
The two-hour conversation will become a 12-minute segment airing at 7 p.m. Sunday on the long-running interview program.
The Illinois Wesleyan graduate and former Pantagraph reporter took his talents to the Louisville Courier-Journal in the 1960s and launched a career that took him across the country.
For more than 50 years he covered the biggest games and biggest names in sports, including numerous Super Bowls, World Series, Masters Tournaments and hundreds of interviews with Muhammad Ali.
Along the way he became one of the most decorated sportswriters, even earning the title of National Sports Media Hall of Famer. Kindred also recently released a book, "Leave Out the Tragic Parts."
According to CBS, Kindred’s feature will include talk of the most recent leg of his storied career: beat writer for the Morton Lady Potters girls basketball team.
Kindred, now 79, has spent the last decade covering the high school team since relocating back to Central Illinois.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.