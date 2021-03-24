Dave Kindred's '60 Minutes' feature to air Sunday

For more than 50 years he covered the biggest games and biggest names in sports, including numerous Super Bowls, World Series, Masters Tournaments and hundreds of interviews with Muhammad Ali.

Along the way he became one of the most decorated sportswriters, even earning the title of National Sports Media Hall of Famer. Kindred also recently released a book, "Leave Out the Tragic Parts."

According to CBS, Kindred’s feature will include talk of the most recent leg of his storied career: beat writer for the Morton Lady Potters girls basketball team.

Kindred, now 79, has spent the last decade covering the high school team since relocating back to Central Illinois.

