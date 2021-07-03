 Skip to main content
Deadline extended for storm damage assessments in McLean County

Custom Drone Solutions of Bloomington overflew the flooding in Downs.

BLOOMINGTON — The deadline for McLean County residents to submit storm damage assessment forms has been extended, according to a news release from the City of Bloomington.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency announced Friday it would be extending the deadline for online submissions until 5 p.m. Friday, July 9.

Assessment is required to determine if a property was damaged enough in the storms and flooding from June 25-27 to receive federal funding.

Watch now: Bloomington-Normal flood cleanup will take weeks

The deadline has been set so that teams have the opportunity to work with the data and submit it to the state in the correct format so it can be considered for assistance.

To submit damage reports, go to https://tinyurl.com/4kyxyunh.

McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre issued a declaration of local disaster on Wednesday in response to the rainstorms that caused up to 10-plus inches of flooding in portions of the county. The declaration and damage assessment are part of the process for seeking federal funding.

