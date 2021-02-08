Deep freeze to continue across Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — The deep freeze will continue for at least another week, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Lincoln say.

Tuesday's high is only expected to be 13 degrees and with winds out of the northeast at 9 to 13 mph, the wind chill values will be as low as 12 degrees below zero.

Because of the frigid temperatures, roads, especially in rural areas, may remain slick.

About an inch of snow fell over most of McLean County and Central Illinois Sunday and was responsible for several crashes, including a two-vehicle wreck near Farmer City on Interstate 74 at about 6 p.m. Sunday. DeWitt County officials reported three ambulances transported five total patients from the scene, but all were reported to be in stable condition late Sunday.

Tuesday’s high is expected to be 16 degrees and it may reach 19 degrees on Wednesday, but with a 40% chance of snow in the afternoon, according to the NWS.