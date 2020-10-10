 Skip to main content
DeLand man killed in crash near Weldon, police say
DeLand man killed in crash near Weldon, police say

WELDON — A 34-year-old man from DeLand was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 10 near Weldon in DeWitt County, police said Saturday. 

Illinois State Police said the crash happened at 2:20 p.m. Friday at the intersection with Friends Creek Road near Weldon. The name of the man has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Police say he was driving a semi-trailer southbound on Friends Creek Road, approaching the stop intersection with Illinois Route 10, when he failed to stop and struck the front end of a semi-trailer driven by a 51-year-old man from Washington. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3 p.m.

The driver of the second semi-trailer was not injured.

This story will be updated.

Illinois officials have released trick-or-treating guidelines. Here are the highlights.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

