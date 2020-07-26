Destihl Restaurant to close because of COVID

In Normal, Destihl Restaurant reported on social media that the restaurant will close due to the outbreak.

“We have just learned that one of our employees here at the restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling,” the restaurant's management said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close both the restaurant and Beer Hall locations while we take the time to test our staff, deep clean and sanitize. We feel it is of the utmost importance that we put the safety of our guests and staff first.”

Updates about re-opening will be posted on social media.

LaSalle County went over the 400-mark on Saturday, with 21 additional cases. The total diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county now stands at 409. The new cases include a male in his teens, three females in their 20s, three females in the 50s, two females in their 60s, five females in their 70s, a male in his 90s and a female over 100 years old.