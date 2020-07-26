Destihl Restaurant to close because of COVID

BLOOMINGTON — The uptick in COVID-19 cases for McLean County continued Saturday as 10 new cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 453 since March 19.
McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 364 had recovered, which is seven more than Friday, three remain hospitalized with one in ICU, the same as Friday and 71 remain in home isolation, three more than Friday. The rolling seven-day positivity rate was reported at 2.6% through Friday. There have been 15 deaths in McLean County; the most recent was reported more than two weeks ago.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 409 people tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site Friday, the same number that tested at the site on Thursday. Over the past seven days, 2,643 have been tested at the site, an average of 377 per day.
Overall, more than 21,100 tests have been given in McLean County.
“While we are seeing community spread, with the largest percentage of our reported cases have no known exposure, many recent cases have been among household contacts of someone that has previously tested positive,” McKnight said. “We have also seen cases related to large gatherings and travel to or from areas such as Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.”
In Normal, Destihl Restaurant reported on social media that the restaurant will close due to the outbreak.
“We have just learned that one of our employees here at the restaurant has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling,” the restaurant's management said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close both the restaurant and Beer Hall locations while we take the time to test our staff, deep clean and sanitize. We feel it is of the utmost importance that we put the safety of our guests and staff first.”
Updates about re-opening will be posted on social media.
LaSalle County went over the 400-mark on Saturday, with 21 additional cases. The total diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county now stands at 409. The new cases include a male in his teens, three females in their 20s, three females in the 50s, two females in their 60s, five females in their 70s, a male in his 90s and a female over 100 years old.
In Livingston County, three new cases were reported Saturday. They include a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, and a woman in her 60s. All are in home isolation. So far, 72, cases have been reported in the county.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,426 new cases on Saturday, with 12 additional deaths. So far, 7,397 people in Illinois have died and the IDPH has confirmed 169,883 cases in 2020.
