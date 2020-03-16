DeWitt County adjusts building hours on Election Day, cancels some meetings
0 comments
breaking

DeWitt County adjusts building hours on Election Day, cancels some meetings

  • 0
THE NEW DATA

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 29 new cases of coronavirus disease across Illinois. Five additional counties are now reporting cases – Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.  Other locations with cases include Chicago and Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, St. Clair, and Woodford counties.  

Currently, IDPH is reporting 93 cases in 13 counties in Illinois.

READ THE PRESS RELEASE HERE

“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” said state Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.  “At this point, it is best to assume that the coronavirus is circulating in your community and you should take the same precautions when interacting with other people that you would when interacting with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.  This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed.”   

Trump asks for patience with airport delays; Pritzker says 'we are on our own'

Rosati's restaurant in Taylorville has a message for Gov. Pritzker

Daily life near a standstill as nations try to halt pandemic

 JOHN J. KIM, CHICAGO TRIBUNE

CLINTON — DeWitt County is making adjustments to its Election Day building hours for the county courthouse, and cancelling other meetings, as part of CDC guidelines and Gov. J.B. Pritzker's orders to avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

On Tuesday, The DeWitt County Building will be closed to the public beginning at 7 p.m. Election results may be obtained at https://il-dewitt.pollresults.net. The County Building will otherwise remain open during regular business hours.

The Public Safety meeting on Wednesday and the County Board meeting on Thursday both have been canceled.

Clinton Lake Marina is closed until further notice.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News