DeWitt County COVID-19 case transferred to Missouri

BLOOMINGTON — The tally for coronavirus cases in DeWitt County has returned to zero.
Over the weekend, DeWitt County reported its first case, a young man with a DeWitt County legal address but who is living and was tested in Missouri. After a closer look verifying the man had not been in Illinois since Christmas, state and public health officials deleted the case from DeWitt County rolls and transferred it to Missouri.
In announcing the case Saturday, David Remmert, public health administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, noted the 20-year-old man was tested in Missouri, where he resides.
Remmert consulted with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday and the case was transferred.
On Monday, Remmert called it an “unusual circumstance” and said Illinois and DeWitt County officials were notified of his case because DeWitt County is listed as the man's home address.
“Over the course of (Saturday), it became apparent that he is not residing in DeWitt County and was tested and resides in Missouri,” he said. “He hasn’t been home since Christmas and remains in isolation in his apartment on campus.”
The man’s name was not released, but a family member, whom The Pantagraph has verified, expressed relief with the decision.
“I am glad they have decided to tally it in Missouri,” the woman said. “It was confusing and caused an uproar in Dewitt County that was not necessary at all. I just hope this isn’t happening more then we know with other counties and scaring people.”
The woman reported the man continues to rest and recuperate in Missouri.
State public health officials referred questions to the governor’s daily 2:30 p.m. briefing.
Remmert warned residents to take precautions.
“We all need to presume it’s here now and in our communities,” he added. “Not everyone will get tested because many show no or very mild symptoms. Social distancing is critical because without symptoms, those who unknowingly have the disease can transmit to others who are especially at risk, the elderly and the immunocompromised.”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.