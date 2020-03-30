DeWitt County COVID-19 case transferred to Missouri

BLOOMINGTON — The tally for coronavirus cases in DeWitt County has returned to zero.

Over the weekend, DeWitt County reported its first case, a young man with a DeWitt County legal address but who is living and was tested in Missouri. After a closer look verifying the man had not been in Illinois since Christmas, state and public health officials deleted the case from DeWitt County rolls and transferred it to Missouri.

In announcing the case Saturday, David Remmert, public health administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, noted the 20-year-old man was tested in Missouri, where he resides.

Remmert consulted with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday and the case was transferred.

On Monday, Remmert called it an “unusual circumstance” and said Illinois and DeWitt County officials were notified of his case because DeWitt County is listed as the man's home address.