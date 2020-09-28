DeWitt County man, Coles County woman, among 13 COVID deaths reported Monday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — A DeWitt County man in his 80s and a Coles County woman in her 80s were among 13 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Monday.

The DeWitt County man had underlying health conditions and had been hospitalized because of sudden onset of COVID symptoms, said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department.

The death was the second COVID-related death in DeWitt County, Remmert said Monday.

In addition to the 13 new COVID deaths on Monday, IDPH also reported 1,709 new COVID cases, bringing to 289,639 the number of COVID cases statewide since March and 8,614 the number of COVID deaths.

The statewide positivity rate — the percentage of COVID cases of tests for the seven days ending Sunday — was 3.7%, IDPH said. As of Sunday night, 1,491 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 346 of them in intensive care units.