DeWitt, Piatt counties record first COVID-19 cases

CLINTON — Two Central Illinois counties reported their first official cases of the coronavirus Thursday.
David Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said a 52-year-old woman from DeWitt County and a 22-year-old woman from Piatt County have tested positive.
The DeWitt County woman began exhibiting symptoms March 23, prompting her to seek care, Remmert said. She was tested one week later.
“It is believed that she may have been exposed through a household member,” he added. “This household member attended a conference in Chicago and was informed by conference officials that attendees were exposed to a confirmed case at the conference. Upon notification, all members of the household quarantined themselves and monitored their symptoms. This confirmed case had been in contact with local health department officials prior to testing and encouraged to isolate at home.”
The Piatt County woman was tested at the McLean County testing center at the Interstate Center in Bloomington on Monday.
“This individual is a health-care worker who worked with COVID-19 patients located in Champaign,” Remmert said. “She developed a fever on March 28….. She did not return to work after symptoms began. This individual and another household member have been in isolation since symptoms began.”
It is the first two official cases for both counties. Last week, the county initially reported a case from a student, but it was then transferred back to Missouri since the patient has not been in Illinois since Christmas.
“We continue to gather details from these individuals to understand their exposure better and who they may have been in contact with,” Remmert said.
The health department continues to urge residents to take precautions.
“We have to continue down the course we started and practice those precautionary measures,” Remmert said. “These remain our best practices at reducing the spread of this illness.”
