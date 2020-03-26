Displaced workers will be paid by Tony Roma's; EDC encourages business support

“That was a big relief to me, I was really happy because all my friends are getting paid including myself,” Stiles said. “It’s definitely a really hard time period to work in the food industry.”

Tony Roma’s parent corporation could not be reached for comment. The local restaurant is a franchise, and those owners also did not return Pantagraph requests for comment.

The restaurant issued a statement on Facebook on Tuesday that it was closing in an effort to “mitigate risk” and “potential spread of the coronavirus.” On March 16, Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered businesses to close all dine-in restaurants and bars in Illinois; many, like Tony Roma's, provided delivery and carryout options to comply with the order.

But after a week, the restaurant decided to close temporarily until further notice.

“I’m married, my husband has a job,” Sigler said Wednesday. “We’re not by any means suffering like our neighbor may be. Right now I’m just trying to deal with it day by day. I’m going to wait it out like everybody else and I’m going to go and move forward. This too shall pass, I hope.”