District 87 offering kid meals for district families

BLOOMINGTON — District 87 schools have made plans for District 87 families to pick up bagged meals this week.

In addition, food service staff will deliver meals at Wood Hill Towers in Bloomington from noon to 12:30 pm Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Meal pick-up at Sheridan Elementary and Bloomington High School will be noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and is limited to one lunch per child; pick-up Thursday will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is limited to one breakfast and lunch per child, or one bulk package of food containing four meals per child.

Pick-up Friday will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., limited to one breakfast and lunch per child, and any leftover meals. No meals will be provided during spring break.

For pick up at Sheridan Elementary, a tent with staff will be stationed on the south side of the building on Walnut Street. School resource officers will direct traffic. Drive west on Walnut, pull into the bus lane, roll down a window, and state the number of children who need meals. Staff/volunteers will provide the bagged meals. Vehicles then pull out of the bus lane and continue west on Walnut street.

For pick up at BHS, a tent with staff will be stationed on the north side of the building on Empire Street, near the senior cafeteria. School resource officers will direct traffic. Vehicles may enter from Empire Street or Locust Street, then pull up to the tent, roll down a window, and state the number of children who need meals. Staff/volunteers will provide the bagged meals. Vehicles then turn north in the parking lot and exit west onto East Empire Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0