Dollar General, Target, Schnucks reserve store time for seniors during coronavirus outbreak

BLOOMINGTON — Seniors and other vulnerable populations in Bloomington-Normal now have reserved time in some of the most highly shopped stores in the Twin Cities, as companies work to address concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
The stores include grocery stores, home improvement stores, club stores and clothing stores.
Effective Tuesday, all Dollar General stores have dedicated the first hour they are open to senior customers “who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus,” according to a news release.
“In keeping with the company’s mission of serving others, Dollar General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the release reads.
Other customers are asked to plan shopping trips to begin after the first hour that stores are open.
Dollar General stores will also close an hour earlier than normal to allow additional time for cleaning.
In the Twin Cities, Dollar General locations include
- 1060 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington: open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1209 Towanda Ave., Bloomington: open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- 1601 S. Main St., Bloomington: open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- 103 E. Hamilton Road, Bloomington: open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 1100 S. Cottage Ave., Normal: open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- 613 W. Raab Road, Normal: open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Starting Thursday, HyVee will reserve time for seniors, expectant mothers and other vulnerable people from 7-8 a.m. New regular store hours for the Bloomington location, at 1403 N. Veterans Parkway, are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Seniors Schnucks shoppers “and those most at risk of COVID-19” also take priority from 6 to 7 a.m. every day. Schnucks previously announced its stores will close at 9 p.m. daily to allow for overnight cleaning and restocking.
“We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need,” according to a news release posted to the Schnucks website.
Schnucks is located at 1701 E. Empire St. in Bloomington and 1750 Bradford Lane in Normal.
Target has adopted a similar arrangement, dedicated the first hour on Wednesdays to seniors and other vulnerable shoppers. Locally, Target is at 301 Veterans Parkway in Normal, open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Target stores shortened its evening hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.
Many other stores have adjusted their hours locally and nationally to accommodate more cleaning.
- Aldi: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Starting March 23, limited in-store access to 10-15 customers at once with curbside pickup service available.
- Green Top Grocery: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday
- Home Depot: closes at 6 p.m.
- Kohl's: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily
- Sam’s Club: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; overnight hours reduced for restocking and cleaning
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.