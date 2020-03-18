Dollar General, Target, Schnucks reserve store time for seniors during coronavirus outbreak

Seniors Schnucks shoppers “and those most at risk of COVID-19” also take priority from 6 to 7 a.m. every day. Schnucks previously announced its stores will close at 9 p.m. daily to allow for overnight cleaning and restocking.

“We have heard from many of these customers who have expressed their concern about potential exposure and we want to do what we can to help. By allowing seniors and those who are most at risk to be the first in our stores, we hope we can make it just a little bit easier for them to feel comfortable while picking up the groceries and household items they need,” according to a news release posted to the Schnucks website.