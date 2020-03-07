'Don't panic,' Central Illinois health pros say as coronavirus spreads

Because the virus is a new strain and there is no vaccine, some people are concerned about how the virus spreads and shortages of medical supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer.

"There is no reason to panic," said Troy Erbentraut, director of preparedness and response for OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals, urgent care centers and doctors offices throughout Central Illinois. "OSF HealthCare prepares on a daily basis for events like this ... and every day, we make adjustments."

Alex Trickett, Advocate BroMenn manager of safety and emergency preparedness, said, "Patient safety and emergency preparedness are what we do every day. We have policies and protocols in place that are being reviewed with all staff and we are following the guidance of the CDC. We have contingency plans ready for all our locations, including outpatient areas.

Erbentraut said OSF has a centralized supply chain for face masks, hand sanitizer and other medical supplies, and sends those supplies to OSF locations as needed.

"But our restock is not coming in as quickly as it once was. We are looking at conservation measures," Erbentraut said.