You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
'Don't panic,' Central Illinois health pros say as coronavirus spreads
0 comments
top story

'Don't panic,' Central Illinois health pros say as coronavirus spreads

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Don't panic.

That's a message from Central Illinois health professionals as COVID-19 spreads worldwide and in Illinois.

"The best thing that you can do for yourself and your community is to wash your hands, stay vigilant and don't panic," said Dr. James Nevin, chief medical officer for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal and Advocate Eureka Hospital in Eureka.

As of Friday, a fifth person in Illinois had tested positive for the novel respiratory illness but there were no confirmed cases in Central Illinois.

Worldwide, more than 93,000 cases and nearly 3,200 deaths have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

Now hear this: Bloomington Fire Department wants siren with voice capability

"The similarity between this and the H1N1 outbreak a decade ago is that it's novel and so we are not as informed about it as we are, say, seasonal flu," Nevin said. "The situation is very fluid and we continue to work closely with and follow the guidance of the experts at the CDC, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the McLean County Health Department."

Because the virus is a new strain and there is no vaccine, some people are concerned about how the virus spreads and shortages of medical supplies, including face masks and hand sanitizer.

"There is no reason to panic," said Troy Erbentraut, director of preparedness and response for OSF HealthCare, which has hospitals, urgent care centers and doctors offices throughout Central Illinois. "OSF HealthCare prepares on a daily basis for events like this ... and every day, we make adjustments."

Alex Trickett, Advocate BroMenn manager of safety and emergency preparedness, said, "Patient safety and emergency preparedness are what we do every day. We have policies and protocols in place that are being reviewed with all staff and we are following the guidance of the CDC. We have contingency plans ready for all our locations, including outpatient areas.

Central Illinois schools, churches, travelers keep wary eye on coronavirus

Erbentraut said OSF has a centralized supply chain for face masks, hand sanitizer and other medical supplies, and sends those supplies to OSF locations as needed.

"But our restock is not coming in as quickly as it once was. We are looking at conservation measures," Erbentraut said.

Trickett said that if the coronavirus outbreak escalates and the state declares an emergency, more supplies are available locally. Stores and pharmacies also are experiencing reduced supplies of face masks and hand sanitizer.

"We're having trouble getting masks in," said Nick Sartoris, pharmacist at Merle Pharmacy in Bloomington. "Same with hand sanitizer.

"We are getting supplies," Sartoris said. "But the wholesalers are limiting supply. So we limit what we give out ... to people who are sick and the elderly. Usually, if you're healthy, you don't need a mask."

He said the best defense is just washing your hands several times a day. "Shaking hands? None of that," Sartoris said. "If I was sick and had a low immune system, I wouldn't be touching anybody."

People shouldn't be nervous about the limited supplies. "Just wait," he said. "It'll come in. We're out of masks now but we'll get more. Meanwhile, wash your hands."

Rob Taveggia, owner and pharmacist of Chenoa Pharmacy in Chenoa, said supplies are low but "there has been no sense of panic at this point."

"Don't waste your money on masks," Taveggia advised. "Just be ultra-conscious of washing your hands with soap and water."

On its website, Kroger Co. said it is limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu-related products to five per order. Walgreen said it was reviewing inventory and working with suppliers.

+5 
James Nevin

Nevin

 Paul Swiech

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

COVID-19: Here's what you need to know

COVID-19 is a new strain of coronavirus, a respiratory illness that is common among people and animals. COVID-19 was first identified in December in Wuhan, China.

Within two to 14 days of exposure, people experience fever, cough and shortness of breath. People who have these symptoms and have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is occurring or have had contact with someone with the illness should call their health care provider.

Because COVID-19 spreads like seasonal flu, reduce your risk by washing hands frequently; disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, including keyboards, cell phones, door handles, light switches and counters; avoiding sharing food and drinks; staying away from people who are sick; avoiding touching your face; avoiding large crowds when possible; staying home when sick; and covering your coughs and sneezes with your sleeve.

Face masks should be used only by people who have COVID-19 symptoms to reduce the risk of the virus being spread to others. Their health care providers and caregivers also should use face masks. 

Most people who become ill have mild cases and, while there is no vaccine for the illness, people generally are better after a couple weeks of supportive care and home isolation.

More information is available from www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html, 800-889-3931 or DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News