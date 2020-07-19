Donation illuminates Earhart’s 1936 visit to Twin Cities

Earhart’s was here by invitation of the Women’s Club to deliver a talk, “Aviation Adventures,” at the old Bloomington Coliseum. Brenneman, it was said, served as “general chairman for the undertaking.”

The story of the ill-starred pilot’s two visits to the Twin Cities (the other was a refueling stopover in 1931) is one that the McLean County Museum of History has told before. But thanks to Sandra Brenneman Oldendorf’s donation, we now have more of the story to tell!

The Earhart-related items in her donation include a thumbnail photograph of Earhart and Brenneman; a circular announcing the Coliseum talk; and an 8-by-10 studio portrait sent to Brenneman, perhaps as a token of thanks for being a gracious host.

There were also clipped and photocopied newspaper articles relating to Earhart’s visit to Bloomington and her subsequent disappearance over the Pacific Ocean. “I was her guest for breakfast in (the) Illinois Hotel,” Brenneman noted in a handwritten annotation alongside one article.