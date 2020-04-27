Donors pitch $60,000 community challenge to help Home Sweet Home Ministries

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON – A group of donors is challenging the community to match a $60,000 gift to Home Sweet Home Ministries, which provides assistance and housing for the homeless and those in need.

Given the unexpected events of the last few months, community support is needed now more than ever, said CEO Mary Ann Pullin.

“At Home Sweet Home Ministries, we join with our local community in efforts to alleviate the heartache and hardships that COVID-19 has inflicted on all of us,” Pullin said. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of the community, to ensure that people experiencing homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity receive the assistance they need. Together we can overcome these challenges.”