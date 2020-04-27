Donors pitch $60,000 community challenge to help Home Sweet Home Ministries
Volunteers Dave Overholt, left, of Bloomington, and Bill Parli, of Normal, clean up after some 456 carry-out lunches were distributed by volunteers at Home Sweet Home Ministries on Christmas Day.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON – A group of donors is challenging the community to match a $60,000 gift to Home Sweet Home Ministries, which provides assistance and housing for the homeless and those in need.

Given the unexpected events of the last few months, community support is needed now more than ever, said CEO Mary Ann Pullin.

“At Home Sweet Home Ministries, we join with our local community in efforts to alleviate the heartache and hardships that COVID-19 has inflicted on all of us,” Pullin said. “We are grateful for the ongoing support of the community, to ensure that people experiencing homelessness, poverty, and food insecurity receive the assistance they need. Together we can overcome these challenges.”

Donations can be made online at hshministries.org/donate, or by mail or in person to Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701.

Donors should indicate “May Community Challenge.”

Last year's May challenge raised $119,480 to support the nondenominational Christian organization's services.

May Community Challenge is an annual month-long online, by mail and in-person fundraiser. Dollars raised support services — including a homeless shelter and food cooperative — for homeless and low-income individuals and families.

Most of the organization's income is from donations.

December photos: Home Sweet Home volunteers distribute 555 meals

