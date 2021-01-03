Downed wires cause Sunday morning fire in Bloomington

Downed wires caused a small fire in the 600 block of East Emerson Drive Sunday morning.
Kevin Barlow
BLOOMINGTON – A live power line knocked down by a fallen tree sparked a fire in the 600 block of Emerson Drive Sunday morning.
The Bloomington Fire Department was called at 6:10 a.m. Sunday and crews were able to extinguish the fire with a dry chemical extinguisher, thereby limiting damage to the exterior of the home.
Ameren was notified and will be working to restore power to the home. No injuries were reported and the homeowner was able to stay in the home.
“Remember to assume all downed lines are live and to report them to city dispatch,” BFD officials said in a statement Sunday morning. “If no immediate hazard is present the non-emergency number can be reached at 309-820-8888. If you are unsure please use 911. Always keep at least one pole to pole distance away from arcing wires. Arcing wires have the ability to ‘jump.’”
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
