BLOOMINGTON — Dozens bowed their heads in reverence, the sun slowly peeking over the horizon and the waters shimmering in White Oak Park Lake, as the names of over 400 workers, dead as a result of job hazards, were read aloud early Friday morning.

"This is a humbling time for us," said Matt Strupp, union member for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 in Bloomington.

"We see all those who came before us, who fought for the conditions that we have today and the protections that we have today," Strupp said. "Sometimes we lose sight of what they've done for us."

April 28 is recognized as Workers Memorial Day, celebrating the passage of the Occupational Safety and Health Act in 1970 and the workers who have died because of hazards on the job.

Ron Paul, business manager for Laborers' Local 362, along with retired union member Mike Matejka, read the names of every McLean County worker who has died on the job or as a result of jobsite hazards, going back over 100 years.

"You think about, 'I'm going to work, I'm taking care of the family.' You may have 1,000 things on somebody's mind, and they don't come home that night ... suddenly the breadwinner's gone. The mom or dad is gone," Matejka said.

Retired labor leader John Penn said the Workers Memorial Day ceremony acts as "kind of a wakeup call." He said, during jobsite training, they emphasize the importance of looking out for one another.

"We remind people that 'one-thousand-one,'" Penn counted, "is how quickly it can happen. You think about that, 'If I'd been here one second sooner, or one second later, I'd still be alive.'"

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, on-the-job deaths fell from an all-time high of 262 in 1996 to a low of 135 in 2020.

Strupp said, "Sometimes we get complacent and forget the importance of going home to our families, our wives, our children — we really have got to take a step back."

Matejka said there have been great strides over the past century for workers' safety and safety standards on jobsites, thanks to efforts in the labor movement, including government protections.

"From a public point of view, when people complain about government, complain about regulation — OSHA's there for a reason," Matejka said. "We fought hard to get that OSHA law and continue to fight for safety laws."

He added, "Yeah, safety costs money. But (it) also saves lives."

As the majority of the crowd dispersed, most to their respective jobsites, Strupp lingered under the morning sun.

He said it is important for workers to "take a step back, think about what you're doing. If it means it's going to take a bit longer to get a job done, then let it take a little bit longer.

"In the end it's about getting home to your families in one piece — the way you left."

