DR McKay's closing kitchen until Sept. 9 because of employee quarantine

BLOOMINGTON — DR McKay’s Bar & Grille will be unable to serve food until Sept. 9 because most of its kitchen staff will be in quarantine, the restaurant said.

The McLean County Health Department is requiring quarantine for employees who had been in close proximity to a person with COVID-19, regardless of whether those employees tested positive themselves, the restaurant's management said in a Facebook post.

That means most of the kitchen staff are barred from working, it said.

"This is an extremely stressful time for all of us as incidences of closures pop up all over town," said the restaurant, 909 North Hershey Rd. in Bloomington. "Public safety is of course paramount, the health and well-being of our employees and our customers is priority one.

"That said we appreciate your support, patience, and understanding as we continue to navigate these difficult times."

The front of the house and outdoor seating will be available during the kitchen closure, the restaurant said.