Drive-through food distribution to be held in Normal

NORMAL — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families in an effort to combat food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank will hold a drive-through distribution for families from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Rd.
Families will remain in their vehicles while volunteers load boxes of food into the vehicle. People should clear space in their trunk or back seat before arriving to the distribution side to prevent contact.
Jewel-Osco's Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative is providing support for the food distribution.
Anyone interested in attending should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com. This does not secure a place in line at the distribution site, according to a statement provided by the food bank.
The EIF is holding the distribution to assist families struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Feeding America, the nation's network of food banks, projections show 1 in 6 people in eastern Illinois are facing food insecurity, which means they lack adequate access to food.
The EIF works to alleviate hunger in 18 counties in cooperation with a network of food pantries, agencies and programs, and provides food to more than 100,000 people each year.
Unit 5 food service workers prepare breakfast and lunch for students
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.