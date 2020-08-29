Drive-through food distribution to be held in Normal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — The Eastern Illinois Foodbank will distribute food to area families in an effort to combat food insecurity brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The food bank will hold a drive-through distribution for families from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Normal Community West High School, 501 N. Parkside Rd.

Families will remain in their vehicles while volunteers load boxes of food into the vehicle. People should clear space in their trunk or back seat before arriving to the distribution side to prevent contact.

Jewel-Osco's Nourishing Neighbors Community Relief Initiative is providing support for the food distribution.

Anyone interested in attending should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com. This does not secure a place in line at the distribution site, according to a statement provided by the food bank.