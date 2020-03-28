Drive-through testing site opens at McLean County Fairgrounds

BLOOMINGTON - Several local police officers and Illinois National Guard members are on duty at the newly formed COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive. Only a couple of vehicles have been through the testing and there were no lines when the site opened at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Testing will be available to people who meet certain criteria under a pilot program that is a collaboration of the Illinois Department of Public Health, McLean County Health Department, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Illinois National Guard.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue Saturday until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out, said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator. Testing will continue seven days a week beginning at 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or until testing supplies run out, she said.