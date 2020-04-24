During COVID, is your food safe? Experts weigh in

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 can't be transmitted through food and food packaging, but restaurant and grocery store employees and customers should remain vigilant.

That's the message from Tom Anderson, director of environmental health for the McLean County Health Department. He oversees inspections of restaurants, grocery stores and food services in long-term care facilities, schools and the jail in McLean County.

On the one hand, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have concluded that the novel coronavirus can't be spread from food and its packaging, Anderson said. On the other hand, if respiratory droplets from the mouth or nose of someone with COVID-19 are on the package and someone else handles that package shortly thereafter, that person could be at risk.

That's why everyone should wear masks when they are working with food and shopping to reduce the risk of spreading respiratory droplets if they cough or sneeze and to reduce the risk of inhaling respiratory droplets, Anderson said.