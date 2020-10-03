 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early voting for Bloomington residents resumes Monday
1 comment

Early voting for Bloomington residents resumes Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Early voting for Bloomington residents will resume Monday with the corrected ballot which includes the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races that were previously omitted.

Early voting, which began Sept. 24, came to a halt Thursday afternoon when it was discovered that two 11th District Circuit Court judges up for retention were accidentally left off the ballot: Matthew J. Fitton and Jennifer H. Bauknecht. The Illinois State Board of Elections discovered the issue Thursday morning. McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael said McLean County and Normal residents are unaffected and can still cast early ballots.

“The Bloomington Election Commission continues to find solutions regarding the voters who have already early voted or voted by mail,” said Tim Mitchell, the executive director of the Bloomington Election Commission. “All voters who have already cast a ballot will be given the opportunity to cast a vote in the 11th Circuit Court Judicial Retention races.”

About 1,500 residents cast early ballots as of Thursday, officials said.

Early voting runs until Nov. 2. You don’t need to provide a reason for voting early — any registered voter can cast their ballot early in Illinois.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

BroMenn completes behavioral health services expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News