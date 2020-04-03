Easterseals changes Run.Walk.Roll to virtual race
Easterseals changes Run.Walk.Roll to virtual race

10th annual Walk With Me

Participants take a walk around the Hancock Stadium football field during the 10th annual Walk With Me: A Walk With Champions on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Normal. The event, a fundraiser for Easterseals Central Illinois, celebrates progress made by children who receive Easterseals' services and raises money to support those services. Easterseals in McLean County serves 1,200 children and teens with autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, visual impairments and other disabilities.

BLOOMINGTON — Easterseals Central Illinois is changing its Run.Walk.Roll event to a virtual race.

The seventh annual event will become a weeklong celebration, from April 18 to 25. Participants will complete a 5K or 1-mile walk whenever and wherever they want and the 5K crowd can submit their results online.

Register at esci.link/rwr2020. Registration for the 5K is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 4-18, and the 1-Mile Walk is $20 for all. Children age 3 and younger can participate in the walk for free. Participants must register by April 6 to be guaranteed an event shirt. All proceeds will benefit Easterseals Central Illinois.

