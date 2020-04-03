Easterseals changes Run.Walk.Roll to virtual race

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The seventh annual event will become a weeklong celebration, from April 18 to 25. Participants will complete a 5K or 1-mile walk whenever and wherever they want and the 5K crowd can submit their results online.

Register at esci.link/rwr2020. Registration for the 5K is $35 for adults and $25 for ages 4-18, and the 1-Mile Walk is $20 for all. Children age 3 and younger can participate in the walk for free. Participants must register by April 6 to be guaranteed an event shirt. All proceeds will benefit Easterseals Central Illinois.