2 groups of teachers, 2 different COVID-19 vaccine schedules: College instructors question why they should wait longer for shots than Illinois K-12 educators

Bonnie Laughlin-Schultz enforces social distancing, sanitizes surfaces and keeps a face shield for emergencies this semester as she convenes in-person classes at Eastern Illinois University.

The associate professor decided to work in the classroom to help her students after nearly a year of online learning, but she worries about bringing COVID-19 home and infecting others in Charleston. As an extra precaution, Laughlin-Schultz said she tried wearing two masks during the 75-minute sessions, but that muffled her voice during lectures.

“I am very conscious of safety and of my students’ safety,” said Laughlin-Schultz, 45. “I don’t want anyone anywhere near me because I don’t want to be infected or to infect any of them.”

Under the state’s vaccination plan, most college instructors won’t be eligible to receive COVID-19 inoculations until phase 1c, though their counterparts in primary schools can get the shots now.

That distinction frustrates higher education employees who say faculty and staff with in-person roles must be vaccinated with the same urgency, regardless of what grade level they teach.