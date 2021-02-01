2 Unit 5 school board candidates withdraw, narrowing race

NORMAL — The field of candidates for the school board at McLean County Unit 5 has narrowed, as two withdrew their candidacies.
Elise Albers and Mollie Emery took their names off the ballot for the consolidated election after their petitions were challenged by Robert Garcia of Bloomington on Dec. 31. Both candidates withdrew before their hearings were held.
Albers of Normal said she was unable to attend the hearing because she had tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore withdrew.
Emery of Bloomington said she only needed to validate four signatures, “which could have very easily been dealt with had either of us been given a single business day to address it,” noting their hearings were scheduled for the following Monday morning.
Albers and Emery were among eight candidates, all newcomers, running for three four-year school board positions up for election on April 6.
Watch now: Illinois may get new graduation requirements. These Bloomington-Normal-area superintendents are concerned.
Central Illinois school administrators are concerned about the impact of added graduation requirements in a recently passed education bill on students and their districts’ ability to meet the requirements.
Six candidates remain, and no more than three people from the same congressional township can serve on the Unit 5 school board.
That means three people will be running for a single available seat in township 24N range 2E: Janelle Czapar and Gavin Cunningham, both of Bloomington, and Ericka Ralston of Normal.
No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E in which Kentrica Coleman and Stan E. Gozur, both of Bloomington, are candidates.
No more than two people can be elected from township 24N range 3E, in which Jeremy DeHaai of Bloomington is the only remaining candidate.
Emery, who wanted to join the school board to represent her fellow parents of special education students, said having to withdraw was unfortunate but she’s been “quite encouraged.”
“I have been trying to channel this into some positivity,” she said, noting her motivation in running was to get the students back in school. “I’m a nurse here in town, and I’ve started substitute nursing twice a week for Unit 5 so I’m just trying to tell myself that that is helping in some way.”
Running for a board seat in the future is still a possibility, though. “We’ll see what life looks in two years then we’ll go from there,” she said.
Emery said she personally supports DeHaai, who was the only competitor from her township. She said he contacted her after hearing of the withdrawals.
“He wanted to know what he could do to help and has gone out of his way to find out what my battles were as a special needs parent,” she said. “I appreciated that so I’ll definitely be supporting him.”
11 cute Bloomington-Normal dog photos
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.