2 Unit 5 school board candidates withdraw, narrowing race

Six candidates remain, and no more than three people from the same congressional township can serve on the Unit 5 school board.

That means three people will be running for a single available seat in township 24N range 2E: Janelle Czapar and Gavin Cunningham, both of Bloomington, and Ericka Ralston of Normal.

No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E in which Kentrica Coleman and Stan E. Gozur, both of Bloomington, are candidates.

No more than two people can be elected from township 24N range 3E, in which Jeremy DeHaai of Bloomington is the only remaining candidate.

Emery, who wanted to join the school board to represent her fellow parents of special education students, said having to withdraw was unfortunate but she’s been “quite encouraged.”

“I have been trying to channel this into some positivity,” she said, noting her motivation in running was to get the students back in school. “I’m a nurse here in town, and I’ve started substitute nursing twice a week for Unit 5 so I’m just trying to tell myself that that is helping in some way.”