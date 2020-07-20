20 high school seniors recognized by Sons of the American Revolution

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty Pantagraph-area high school seniors have received Outstanding Good Citizenship Awards from the Gen. Joseph Bartholomew chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Receiving $1,000 scholarships were Grace Melick from Olympia High School and Noah Conn from LeRoy High School. Conn plans to study computer science in college. Melick plans to attend Rhodes College and major in sociology on the path to become an attorney
Certificates were awarded to community members for their efforts in the preservation of personal, economic, political and religious freedom. Certificates went to Hank Campbell, Mary Campbell, Bill Troyer and the Rev. Raymond P. Owens.
Student winners, listed alphabetically by school, with college and major, were:
- Paul T. Miller, Bloomington High School, Illinois State University or Southern Illinois University–Carbondale, history education.
- Hunter C. Goodwin, Calvary Christian Academy, University of Indianapolis, mechanical engineering.
- Matthew Panopio, Central Catholic High School, University of Illinois, engineering.
- Austin C. Sorensen, Cornerstone Christian Academy, Marquette University, business administration.
- Addison L. Benedict, El Paso-Gridley High School, Heartland Community College, physical therapy.
- Darby L. Leman, Eureka High School, Illinois State University, Spanish education.
- Zada X.J. Baker, Fieldcrest High School, University of Illinois, biology/pre-med.
- Levi R. Neuleib, Heyworth High School, Illinois State University, marketing.
- Samuel N. Gustafson, Lexington High School, Bradley University, mechanical engineering.
- Kadin L. White, Lowpoint-Washburn High School, Bradley University, game design.
- Brianne M. Roley, Metamora Township High School, North Park University, nursing.
- Brian M. Whetsell, Normal Community High School, undecided, neuroscience on a pre-med track.
- Evan C. Hutson, Normal Community West High School, undecided, pre-medicine studies.
- Weston J. Cottrell, Prairie Central High School, Southeast Missouri State University, cyber security.
- Kelly R. Jones, Ridgeview High School, undecided, agriculture communications.
- Hannah N. Clark, Roanoke-Benson High School, Northern Illinois University, elementary education.
- Cole J. Neubauer, Tri-Valley High School, University of Illinois, farm management.
- Bradley J. Martin, University High School, DePaul University, public relations and advertising.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!