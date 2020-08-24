273 Illinois State University cases have been confirmed since classes started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — There have been 273 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,496 tests administered on campus since classes began Aug. 17, Illinois State University confirmed Monday.

Those tests include symptomatic testing at Student Health Services, asymptomatic student testing and athlete testing. About three-quarters of those testing positive live off-campus, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome.

There are currently 24 individuals in isolation spaces in on-campus housing. Meals and snacks are delivered to those in isolation or quarantine spaces, he said.

A data “dashboard” was added to ISU’s COVID-19 page on its website on Monday afternoon. It includes numbers of test results received, positive test results and the seven-day positivity rate.

To see the dashboard, visit coronavirus.ilstu.edu.

Asked whether ISU expected to see cases go so high so soon, Jome replied, “With the situation with COVID, one thing we’ve learned from the beginning is things can change very quickly. ... It’s a concern definitely. We’re watching it very closely.”