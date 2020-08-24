 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
273 Illinois State University cases have been confirmed since classes started
0 comments
top story

273 Illinois State University cases have been confirmed since classes started

{{featured_button_text}}
082520-blm-loc-3virusmclean

A sign reminds those on Illinois State University's campus to keep physical distance.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — There have been 273 positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,496 tests administered on campus since classes began Aug. 17, Illinois State University confirmed Monday. 

Those tests include symptomatic testing at Student Health Services, asymptomatic student testing and athlete testing. About three-quarters of those testing positive live off-campus, according to ISU spokesman Eric Jome.

There are currently 24 individuals in isolation spaces in on-campus housing. Meals and snacks are delivered to those in isolation or quarantine spaces, he said.

A data “dashboard” was added to ISU’s COVID-19 page on its website on Monday afternoon. It includes numbers of test results received, positive test results and the seven-day positivity rate. 

Aug. 24

To see the dashboard, visit coronavirus.ilstu.edu.

Asked whether ISU expected to see cases go so high so soon, Jome replied, “With the situation with COVID, one thing we’ve learned from the beginning is things can change very quickly. ... It’s a concern definitely. We’re watching it very closely.”

Lines grew throughout the day at the testing spot for asymptomatic students on the ISU Quad on Monday, despite the warm temperatures, with waits of an hour reported.

Levester Johnson, vice president for student affairs, said via Twitter that testing tents would be moved to a shaded area starting tomorrow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News