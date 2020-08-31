× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — More than 60 people gathered on the Illinois Wesleyan University Quad on Monday to lament the “crisis in the humanities” on the same day one-year terminal contracts were given to three faculty members whose programs or majors are being eliminated.

Terminal contracts were originally planned to be issued Aug. 1, but the university delayed them for a month to see whether more alternatives would come to light after classes began Aug. 17.

Originally, nine faculty members potentially were impacted by the board’s decision to discontinue programs in French, Italian, religious studies and anthropology.

President Georgia Nugent said though many discussions, they were able to work out “mutually acceptable” resolutions, with some faculty members moving to tenured positions in other departments and others retiring or taking a phased retirement.

She said the university will continue working with the three affected faculty members to make “every effort” to reach a satisfactory resolution.

Referring to a “crisis in the humanities” reflected in program cuts nationwide, English professor Michael Theune, said, “It turns out that the crisis, which already has affected our university to a significant degree — including, recently, the closure of Greek and Roman studies — has now fully arrived.”

Theune, adviser for the first-year humanities fellows, called it “a dark and dismal day,” but added, “We are keeping watch.”

Among those keeping watch is the American Association of University Professors, which questioned IWU’s actions in a letter to Nugent and board of trustees chair Tim Szerlong.

The letter from Gregory Scholtz, director of AAUP’s department of academic freedom, tenure and governance, said, unless there is an appropriate resolution or other information, “the evident serious departures from association-recommended principles and standards” could result in a recommendation for a formal AAUP investigation.

Nugent said the university will be providing a formal response to the AAUP with additional information about IWU’s actions. The AAUP letter was based only on information from faculty sources.

Students speaking at the “Heeding the Humanities” event expressed concern about what they think will be lost by the elimination of the programs.

Senior Taylor Plantan of Rolling Meadows, an English literature major, said, “For the past six months of this tumultuous year, I have been fortunate to lean on the knowledge I have gained throughout my humanities coursework during my time at Illinois Wesleyan.”

She said, “With the closure of these programs, our ‘Breakthrough’ moments simply and suddenly become ‘Eh. Good enough’ moments,” adding “’good enough’ is not acceptable.”

Samira Kassem, a senior in political science from Mahomet, said, with threats from COVID-19, racism, fascism and environmental concerns, Kassem said, “we need the humanities now more than ever.”

She expressed fear that, without the humanities, IWU would become "a stale, over-priced trade school training corporate zombies."

But Nugent said, “I do not agree that there is a turn away from the humanities here.”

Although the programs have been eliminated, “we intend to continue offering those kinds of courses” at the introductory level, she said.

Nugent said if trustees had accepted the original recommendation of the program evaluation task force, the school of music and school of art would have been eliminated. “Instead, we’re committed to developing and improving and enhancing” both schools.

