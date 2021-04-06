3 newcomers in the lead to fill Unit 5 school board

NORMAL — Three new board members will be joining the McLean County Unit 5 school board, but the final tally may not be available until Wednesday morning.
With 57% of precincts reporting in McLean County and all reporting from the Bloomington Election Commission, Kentrica Coleman, Stan Gozur and Jeremy DeHaai were ahead in the race to fill the three four-year positions on the board.
However, it was too early to call the school board race Tuesday night as votes slowly rolled in. Early voting and mail-in ballots had not been processed by press time and 400 absentee ballots were still outstanding, according to the McLean County clerk’s Office.
About 200 absentee ballots were outstanding from Bloomington, and no Unit 5 votes had been processed from Woodford County.
Coleman, a technology leader at State Farm, had received the most total votes with 1,299 in McLean County and 2,298 in Bloomington, totaling 3,597.
DeHaai, who has a background in sales and territory management as well as the U.S. Navy, received 1,217 votes in McLean County and 1,995 in Bloomington, totaling 3,212.
Gozur, an actuary at State Farm, received 1,092 votes in McLean County and 1,981 in Bloomington, totaling 3,073.
Six candidates were on the ballot for Unit 5. Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Ericka Ralston are all from the same congressional township and only one of them could fill an open seat if they received enough votes.
The two of the three candidates in the lead Tuesday night, Coleman and Gozur, were endorsed by the Unit Five Education Association. The teachers union also recommended Ralston for the board.
Taunia Leffler, Mike Trask and Meta Mickens-Baker will be leaving the school board, having not sought reelection this term. Mickens-Baker has the longest tenure on the board, first appointed in 2004 and elected in 2005. Trask has been seated since 2011 and Leffler joined the board in 2017.
This story will be updated.