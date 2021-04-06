3 newcomers in the lead to fill Unit 5 school board

DeHaai, who has a background in sales and territory management as well as the U.S. Navy, received 1,217 votes in McLean County and 1,995 in Bloomington, totaling 3,212.

Gozur, an actuary at State Farm, received 1,092 votes in McLean County and 1,981 in Bloomington, totaling 3,073.

Six candidates were on the ballot for Unit 5. Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Ericka Ralston are all from the same congressional township and only one of them could fill an open seat if they received enough votes.

The two of the three candidates in the lead Tuesday night, Coleman and Gozur, were endorsed by the Unit Five Education Association. The teachers union also recommended Ralston for the board.

Taunia Leffler, Mike Trask and Meta Mickens-Baker will be leaving the school board, having not sought reelection this term. Mickens-Baker has the longest tenure on the board, first appointed in 2004 and elected in 2005. Trask has been seated since 2011 and Leffler joined the board in 2017.