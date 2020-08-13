4 Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Four Illinois Wesleyan University students have tested positive for COVID-19 under a comprehensive program that requires all students to be tested when they arrive on campus.

The four positive tests are out of 709 tests administered so far, a positivity rate of about one-half of 1%. The four students are unrelated; three are on-campus residents and one is an off-campus resident, according to the university.

Under IWU’s policy, students must isolate until they receive a negative test result. The four students who received positive results are returning home to continue to isolate, the university said.

The results were announced in a message to the campus community sent Thursday by Karla Carney-Hall, dean of students, and Vickie Folse, interim executive director of health/counseling.