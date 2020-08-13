4 Illinois Wesleyan University students test positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — Four Illinois Wesleyan University students have tested positive for COVID-19 under a comprehensive program that requires all students to be tested when they arrive on campus.
The four positive tests are out of 709 tests administered so far, a positivity rate of about one-half of 1%. The four students are unrelated; three are on-campus residents and one is an off-campus resident, according to the university.
Under IWU’s policy, students must isolate until they receive a negative test result. The four students who received positive results are returning home to continue to isolate, the university said.
The results were announced in a message to the campus community sent Thursday by Karla Carney-Hall, dean of students, and Vickie Folse, interim executive director of health/counseling.
In the message, they noted that the universal testing protocol for students goes further than recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The protocol was instituted so positive cases “could be identified and isolated early,” they said.
Illinois State University confirmed earlier this week that one student connected to a residence hall had tested positive. ISU does not require all students to be tested.
Both universities begin fall semester classes on Monday.
This story will be updated.
12 famous people who attended Illinois Wesleyan University
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.