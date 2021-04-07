4 new Decatur school board members to take seats next month

Decatur Public Schools has four new board members.

In a race that included no incumbents, Al Scheider led with pack of newcomers with 3,387 votes. He will be joined on the board by Kevin Collins-Brown (2,989), Jason Dion (2,430) and Alana Banks (2,387).

"I'm pleased," Scheider said. "I'm torn, though, (because) it means I have to resign as counselor (at MacArthur High School), so it's kind of a bittersweet thing. I hope I can help the students more overall through board work." He added that he wanted to thank those who supported him.

Collins-Brown said he's looking forward to getting to know the other board members.

"I'm looking forward to being part of the solution and not part of the problem," Collins-Brown said. "I'm really hoping with newly elected board members, we can be transparent and rebuild that trust."

"I'm unexpectedly excited," Jason Dion said, chuckling.

Banks could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

None of the four incumbents — Beth Nolan, Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Courtney Carson — chose to run for a second term.