4 things we learned in District 87, Unit 5 remote learning announcements

Leaders of both districts cited the recent rise in local cases of COVID-19 as a driving factor in the move to change plans.
“As cases began to rise in our country and concerns about adequate safety measures emerged, district leaders determined the plan needed to change. District 87 has made the decision to start the 2020-21 school year with all students learning from home,” Superintendent Barry Reilly wrote in the announcement.
Reilly said the district is responsible for helping to reduce the spread of the virus in the community and his intention is to be proactive instead of reactive.
“This change was always a possibility, but now it is our reality,” he said. “District leaders are finalizing the plan and additional details. We will share more information with families as soon as possible.”