5-7 COVID contact tracers to be dedicated to Illinois State University

BLOOMINGTON — Five to seven COVID-19 contact tracers will be dedicated to Illinois State University after agreements with ISU were approved by the McLean County Board of Health on Wednesday evening.
"We definitely need them right now," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.
McKnight on Wednesday reported 51 new COVID cases in McLean County, a single-day record high, bringing the countywide total to 830 cases since March 19, with 159 active cases.
ISU spokesman Eric Jome reported that seven students, who have tested positive for COVID, were in isolation Wednesday in on-campus housing. Eight positive cases among ISU faculty and staff have been reported to university human resources, he said.
"We've already been providing contact tracing and case investigation of all confirmed cases in McLean County," including of ISU, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College students and staff, McKnight said.
But the health department and ISU Student Health Services wanted agreements so that five to seven health department contact tracers will be dedicated to ISU, McKnight said. The university will provide space for the contact tracers to work on campus, she said.
The health department will not charge ISU a fee because the contact tracers will be provided as part of the $2,861,712 grant that the health department received from the Illinois Department of Public Health, McKnight said.
"Being able to provide contact tracing services is important and we're appreciative of the services of the McLean County Health Department," Jome said.
Contact tracers contact patients who have been newly diagnosed with COVID to provide support and gather information. They also contact people who have been in close contact with those patients to discuss their possible exposure, to collect information and offer assistance and advice, McKnight said.
Six health department nurses have been doing contact tracing since COVID hit McLean County and four to six other department employees have been helping.
But the recent rise in COVID cases in McLean County mean those contact tracers need help. Each positive case means at least five close contacts for contact tracers.
Using the grant money, the health department will hire 10 to 15 contact tracers on Thursday and another 10 to 15 in September, McKnight said. Applications are still being accepted on the health department website.
The Board of Health, at its meeting last Wednesday, approved contracts to hire contact tracers, an epidemiologist, a contact tracer supervisor, a resource coordinator and an office support assistant. On Wednesday evening, they approved contracts for a project director and seven field contact tracers.
Gallery: Historic front pages from The Pantagraph's archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
May 23, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
November 03, 2016 - Cubs win the World Series
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
September 02, 1945 - World War II
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
July 21,1969 - Moon landing
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
April 16, 1912 - Sinking of the Titanic
July 29, 1914 - World War I
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.