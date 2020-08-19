5-7 COVID contact tracers to be dedicated to Illinois State University

The health department will not charge ISU a fee because the contact tracers will be provided as part of the $2,861,712 grant that the health department received from the Illinois Department of Public Health, McKnight said.

"Being able to provide contact tracing services is important and we're appreciative of the services of the McLean County Health Department," Jome said.

Contact tracers contact patients who have been newly diagnosed with COVID to provide support and gather information. They also contact people who have been in close contact with those patients to discuss their possible exposure, to collect information and offer assistance and advice, McKnight said.

Six health department nurses have been doing contact tracing since COVID hit McLean County and four to six other department employees have been helping.

But the recent rise in COVID cases in McLean County mean those contact tracers need help. Each positive case means at least five close contacts for contact tracers.