5 questions with Ann Higgens, financial adviser who published a children's Christmas book

Name: Ann Higgens
Position: Local financial adviser and children's author
You have recently published a children’s Christmas book. Can you tell us about that?
"Santa's Christmas Surprise" was a project I revisited a few months ago while we've had more time at home due to COVID-19. The story won an honorable mention award from a writing contest at the Decatur Public Library in 2000.
What is the story about and when did you write it?
It is a story about a special Christmas Eve for Santa, and I wrote it over 20 years ago. The name for the boy in the book was inspired by Michael Jordan because the Chicago Bulls were winning all their championships during that time. The girl's name is what I used when I made up stories for my daughter when she was a little girl.
How has publishing a book changed between the time you first wrote it and now?
I submitted the manuscript to several publishers when I first wrote it. A couple of them sent me rejection letters and the others didn't even respond. Through services on the internet now, it is possible to self-publish and offer your books for sale. "Santa's Christmas Surprise" is available on Amazon as an electronic book, and a paperback version should be ready soon.
What do you do for a living and how has COVID-19 affected that?
I'm a financial adviser and was a member of the Chicago Board Options Exchange prior to moving to Central Illinois. Our industry has embraced technology for many years and prior to COVID-19, there were already tools in place to work seamlessly from any location. I mainly work from home now and use Zoom for meetings, but have been meeting with clients in person when we both feel comfortable doing so.
What types of other interests and hobbies do you have?
Photography has been a hobby of mine since I was a child and I still enjoy it very much. I also developed a product and received a provisional patent for it during these past months. I am looking for a manufacturer now and hopefully will have five more questions to answer in the future!
