5 questions with Ann Higgens, financial adviser who published a children's Christmas book

Name: Ann Higgens

Position: Local financial adviser and children's author

You have recently published a children’s Christmas book. Can you tell us about that?

"Santa's Christmas Surprise" was a project I revisited a few months ago while we've had more time at home due to COVID-19. The story won an honorable mention award from a writing contest at the Decatur Public Library in 2000.

What is the story about and when did you write it?

It is a story about a special Christmas Eve for Santa, and I wrote it over 20 years ago. The name for the boy in the book was inspired by Michael Jordan because the Chicago Bulls were winning all their championships during that time. The girl's name is what I used when I made up stories for my daughter when she was a little girl.

How has publishing a book changed between the time you first wrote it and now?