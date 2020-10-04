5 Questions with Brandon Thornton, BHS teacher and regional teacher of the year

I'm shocked that I haven't mentioned BTS yet but here we go! Two of the many educators who have inspired me, Lauren Butts and Greg Keller, built their careers on this idea of "building your army" inspired by Dumbledore's Army. Like in the books, Harry Potter, we too wanted a group of kids that would defend their education and classroom environment in the face of unrest. We discovered that building relationships with an "army" of kids can help with this! However, as I poured my soul into students like they were horcruxes, I started to feel the unavoidable burnout. I've since learned the importance of self-care and now think of BTS when I preach this idea of "building your army." To quote the article I authored for (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development), " Both Albus Dumbledore and BTS know that it isn’t possible to have deep relationships with everyone, so they work diligently on staying “connected” instead. You can too! Share a little bit of yourself with your kids and always make time for them to have space to do the same. Most importantly, both Albus Dumbledore and BTS sometimes feel like they wear the weight of the world on their shoulders. In both cases, they retreat. It’s OK to escape every once in a while and prioritize self-care. Just come back. You are the reason students come back everyday. You are important."