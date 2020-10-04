5 Questions with Brandon Thornton, BHS teacher and regional teacher of the year

Name: Brandon Thornton
Position: Special education teacher at Bloomington High School
How does it feel to be recognized as a Teacher of the Year representing the east central region of Illinois and your school?
Awkward. Anyone who knows me knows that I don't do well with recognition. I spend so much time trying to lift up my students, school and district that I forget to stop and see my role in it. So, these past 48 hours have kind of forced me to find comfort in being celebrated. (I hear it's an INFJ thing!) To me though, the real win is seeing "Bloomington High School" and "District 87" across social media. All of my successes are because I've been given opportunities to thrive here. So, I'm so happy to remind people why it's #greattobeinD87.
What drew you to education, especially special education?
There were a lot of things that pointed me towards education. My mom was a preschool teacher and operated her own child-care center for nearly most of my life. Growing up, I also had really good teachers who made me feel seen. So, I wanted to recreate that in my future classroom. My teachers were also mostly, if not all, Redbirds. So, when it was time to figure out life after high school, it was an easy choice.
I have been co-teaching since day one with amazing special education colleagues. The way they were able to reach kids academically and emotionally inspired me to go back to ISU and get certified to teach special education. I moved into special education last year and am now working on my Ed.D in special education — still at ISU. Side note: If you're a senior in high school and you're reading this, you should apply to ISU and major in education. (Also, look up Golden Apple!)
How long have you been teaching at Bloomington High School and how has your experience there helped you become the teacher you are today?
This will be my 10th year at Bloomington HS! I honestly love it here. I was actually accepted into the Peace Corps in the middle of student teaching back in 2011. My plan was to teach English for two years in Tanzania and then return to my alma mater, Rock Island High School. However, after meeting the kids, I realized I couldn't leave and was fortunate enough to be hired at BHS. The connections I made with kids during student teaching helped give me the confidence to thrive during my first year. As I reflect now, one of my worst years was the year I didn't put kids first. I haven't made that mistake since.
In fact, when I think about the experiences that have influenced my teaching the most, very few actually involve direct teaching. I think about watching my kids face their fears and share their passion every week as a speech and debate coach. I think about seeing my kids come together and celebrate their interests every other Wednesday in Anime Club. I think about the work I'm doing with Lights On, the Equality Pact and other change agents in BloNo to make schools inclusive for everyone. Most importantly, I think about all of the alumni who reached out to me to say congrats... and I wonder if they know that they're the one thing I'm most proud of. Without them, I'm just Brandon. He's...alright but with them, I'm Mr. T and I can't thank them enough for being my reason to return every day and every year.
What is the most rewarding part of being an educator?
I've read somewhere that the best three things about being an educator are June, July, and August. I wholeheartedly disagree. This doesn't feel like a job to me. It's a calling. It's a lifestyle. So, although summer breaks are welcome, I do find myself anxious to get back after a couple of weeks because I'm always worrying about the actual best part of this job — the kids. COVID-19 really helped reinforce this for me!
If you were selected as Illinois Teacher of the Year, what message would you want to focus on as you engage with teachers across the state?
I'm shocked that I haven't mentioned BTS yet but here we go! Two of the many educators who have inspired me, Lauren Butts and Greg Keller, built their careers on this idea of "building your army" inspired by Dumbledore's Army. Like in the books, Harry Potter, we too wanted a group of kids that would defend their education and classroom environment in the face of unrest. We discovered that building relationships with an "army" of kids can help with this! However, as I poured my soul into students like they were horcruxes, I started to feel the unavoidable burnout. I've since learned the importance of self-care and now think of BTS when I preach this idea of "building your army." To quote the article I authored for (Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development), " Both Albus Dumbledore and BTS know that it isn’t possible to have deep relationships with everyone, so they work diligently on staying “connected” instead. You can too! Share a little bit of yourself with your kids and always make time for them to have space to do the same. Most importantly, both Albus Dumbledore and BTS sometimes feel like they wear the weight of the world on their shoulders. In both cases, they retreat. It’s OK to escape every once in a while and prioritize self-care. Just come back. You are the reason students come back everyday. You are important."
If we focus on staying connected to our students and their lives, we can be, as BTS says, "a new superhero" for them. Side note: Look up "Anpanman" by BTS.
