5 questions with Christopher McGraw, Evans Junior High School principal

Name: Christopher McGraw
Position: Principal of Evans Junior High School in Bloomington. McGraw was awarded Illinois' 2020 Corn Belt Region Middle School Principal of the Year by the Illinois Principals Association.
1. What does it mean to you to be named Illinois' Corn Belt Region Middle School Principal of the Year?
I am beyond humbled with this nomination. Any work I have been able to accomplish through my position as a building leader has been a direct result of the inspiration, partnership, trust and support of the amazing staff I am blessed to serve at Evans, as well as the caring community of students and families of Eagle Nation. I am also blessed to work with administrative colleagues who encourage and challenge me to strive to be better professionally. Most importantly, everything I am and have experienced is because of my family and faith.
2. What are some notable things Evans Junior High School did over the past year that you could attribute this accomplishment to?
I truly believe that the culture and mindset — and in turn, the people — of Evans is the greatest asset to Eagle Nation. To watch the innovation, creativity, flexibility, commitment and care of the individuals within Evans during this pandemic is nothing short of inspirational. The strength we continue to find from one another is what allows us to make both learning and connecting with each other "happen" this school year. From our "back to school" neighborhood parades, live morning announcements, "Remote Nest" neighborhood events, virtual lunch parties, weekly staff virtual "check-ins" and more, this year has exemplified how our purpose and mission of working together — for the betterment of others — is the bedrock of our culture and not just words on paper.
3. How long have you been a principal or in school administration, and at which schools?
I have been the principal at Evans Junior High School for four years, and I was the associate principal and athletic director at Evans for three years prior to becoming its building principal.
4. Why did you want to become a school principal?
Some people would say it is to "eat doughnuts, wear costumes and do the announcements." They would be correct. However, I would say I have always personally seen the main role as an administrator as not only a resource and servant-leader, but also a "meaning-maker." It is about utilizing the participatory, shared nature and experience of education to affect a positive change for those I serve. Leadership, in my opinion, is a way of affecting people. It is qualities, skills and abilities that are used for creating meaning to moments and — hopefully — inspiring, influencing and changing others. Leaders should deal in the currency of hope. My belief is that people buy in to ideas, theories, philosophies and initiatives once they understand, or can make meaning of them. As an administrator, I have always attempted to lead through collaborative, passionate and collective means to help to create meaningful experiences and moments for others. If I am unsuccessful at that...there's always the doughnuts.
5. What hobbies and activities do you do outside of work?
My favorite hobby outside of work is being dad and husband to the most amazing people you would ever meet in this life. I also spend a lot of time trying to become a better human through my faith.