5 questions with Christopher McGraw, Evans Junior High School principal

Some people would say it is to "eat doughnuts, wear costumes and do the announcements." They would be correct. However, I would say I have always personally seen the main role as an administrator as not only a resource and servant-leader, but also a "meaning-maker." It is about utilizing the participatory, shared nature and experience of education to affect a positive change for those I serve. Leadership, in my opinion, is a way of affecting people. It is qualities, skills and abilities that are used for creating meaning to moments and — hopefully — inspiring, influencing and changing others. Leaders should deal in the currency of hope. My belief is that people buy in to ideas, theories, philosophies and initiatives once they understand, or can make meaning of them. As an administrator, I have always attempted to lead through collaborative, passionate and collective means to help to create meaningful experiences and moments for others. If I am unsuccessful at that...there's always the doughnuts.