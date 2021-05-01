5 questions with Dr. Judy Neubrander, dean of Mennonite College of Nursing at ISU

Our college has such a rich history — it was founded over a century ago by farmers sacrificing and pooling their money to build a hospital and school to train nurses. Now more than 100 years later, so much in our world has changed — and yet so much at Mennonite College of Nursing has remained the same. On a daily basis, I see people giving of themselves — their time, talent and energy — to educate our future nurses. And it’s not just our faculty doing the teaching — it’s our staff, members of our community, alumni, our health care partners, and the patients for whom our students care. Each and every person contributes to their education, and I am so grateful to be a part of such a giving community.