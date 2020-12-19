5 questions with ... John Baur, Illinois State University's COVID-19 testing coordinator

Name: John Baur
Position: Professor of chemistry at Illinois State University and ISU's COVID-19 testing coordinator
What have been your responsibilities on behalf of the university in response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
I have been responsible for coordinating testing efforts, both the fall semester testing of students using our contract lab (Reditus) and bringing the University of Illinois’ SHIELD system to ISU. Both have involved frequent communications with on and off campus partners to make sure everything is in place for testing. I’ve done so many different things — from hanging signs to negotiating contracts to installing lab equipment.
What were your original plans for the fall semester before COVID hit?
I had just finished 11 years in administration on June 30, and I was planning to return to teaching and research in the chemistry department. I was also hoping to remain active in the creation of the ISU Innovation Hub, a project that I had worked on as assistant vice president for research and graduate studies.
What is the most challenging thing about your work?
Everything about COVID seems to change so rapidly that it is a challenge to react. Plus, everything is more complicated than it appears on the surface. For example, setting up a lab is relatively easy, but hiring and training staff, negotiating agreements, meeting regulatory requirements, and implementing IT solutions greatly complicate the task.
Support Local Journalism
What is the most rewarding part of your job?
The main reason I agreed to take the position was that I thought I could make a positive impact during a time when there was a lot of concern about students returning to campus during a pandemic.
Everyone agreed we needed to do more testing, so I figured anything I could do to improve the testing situation would benefit the campus and the community.
Except for a few tense weeks at the beginning of the semester when our positivity rate soared, most of the work has been very rewarding. Everyone across campus has been eager to help, and overall this has been a great experience.
What do you plan to do once the pandemic is behind us?
I’m looking forward to traveling freely again and seeing family more often. We are empty nesters, and we liked to dine out frequently. We now do carryout exclusively, but I can’t wait to have fish and chips indoors at Maggie’s again.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years
Track and field team
Student Union
Stephen Decatur in Sectional Tourney play
Reggie the Redbird mascot
Illinois State University Redbird Arena
Illinois State University football
Illinois State dome
Horton field house
Golf team
Flag brought down for the birthday of Malcolm X
Dynamax portable telescope
Air View of east campus complex
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.