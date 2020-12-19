5 questions with ... John Baur, Illinois State University's COVID-19 testing coordinator

What is the most challenging thing about your work?

Everything about COVID seems to change so rapidly that it is a challenge to react. Plus, everything is more complicated than it appears on the surface. For example, setting up a lab is relatively easy, but hiring and training staff, negotiating agreements, meeting regulatory requirements, and implementing IT solutions greatly complicate the task.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

The main reason I agreed to take the position was that I thought I could make a positive impact during a time when there was a lot of concern about students returning to campus during a pandemic.

Everyone agreed we needed to do more testing, so I figured anything I could do to improve the testing situation would benefit the campus and the community.