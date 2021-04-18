5 questions with John McHale, ISU professor and screenplay award winner

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

3. What is "EcoFront" about and how did you think of the plot?

EcoFront, an action-adventure sci-fi feature film script, follows Rocky, a multi-ethnic young female scrappy scavenger and her dog Buck, in a chaotic near future ruled by marauding militias and an eco-devouring corporation. Rocky joins a group of eco-defending freedom fighters as they protect their home and defend their neighbors. It is a cross between "Mad Max" films and other dystopian films like "Hunger Games."

The idea came from imagining a world in which the spirit of the policies from the previous administration were played out to their logical extreme. What would the world look like? For example, Rocky is ripped from her mother's arms near the border due to insufficient paperwork and placed in a cage. In my story, she escapes at age 6 and learns to survive in a desolate landscape in a much warmer world.

An example of this is the opening sequence of the film. It is a violent takeover of the U.S. Congress by armed mobs. I wrote the scene in 2019, and it seems prophetic with the attempted overthrow of the presidential election results by a Trump-inspired mob on Jan. 6, 2021.

4. What was the process like developing this story; how long did it take to complete?