5 questions with John Plevka, general manager of The Vidette at Illinois State University

On the one hand, tool-wise, it has never been a more exciting time to be a journalist. Phones, high-end cameras, tablets and laptops represent an incredible fusillade that journalists can deploy on any story. I sometimes close my eyes and imagine my old newsroom at the Journal Star in Peoria and see those 100 or so people who once occupied that newsroom each equipped with all this equipment. Can you imagine how rich the daily local news report would be? Unfortunately, the economics have dramatically shrunken most newsrooms. The remaining journalists, like those at the Pantagraph, are using these new tools very well and doing great journalism, but there’s just not enough warm bodies to tell all the local stories that still need to be told.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Now, on the other hand, tool-wise, I do worry about these same devices being used by individuals who are driven by some sort of agenda. Public discourse is what made this country great and our precious First Amendment allows everyone to participate in these conversations. However, it is getting challenging for even the most astute news consumers to easily filter through “reputable” content and agenda-driven content. The so-called “marketplace of ideas” is very much alive in the digital age, but I’m not sure it’s alive and well. There is a ton of noise out that and that concerns me.