5 questions with Marcia Basolo, executive director of the Holiday Spectacular

It combines fun new material with some best-of-the-best-of-the-best highlights from past shows such as the Mass Choir Nativity, the Kaleidoscopic Santa Medley, and the Precision Marching Toy Soldiers.

We have spent a few months pouring over past footage of shows dating back to 2002. It’s exciting to see cast members from past shows and include some of those production numbers in our program this year. Our audience will be taken back on a spectacular journey this year.

How many people will be participating this year?

This year’s cast of 70 has been rehearsing over Zoom. Video producer Adam Sitton and his team at Downstate Creative will combine all of the green-screen, live and prerecorded footage into a fast-paced show. Lori Adams directs the show and Nancy Steele Brokaw writes the story portion. Cathy Holbrook and Grace Irvin manage day-to-day details. Michael Schnieder and Angela Bargeman direct the music.

Thanks to generous funding, the Zoomtacular will be presented free-of-charge. It’s our gift to the community.

Can you talk about the difficulties in preparing to do this virtually compared to normal?