5 questions with Marcia Basolo, executive director of the Holiday Spectacular

Name: Marcia Basolo, executive director of the Holiday Spectacular
Will you be having the Holiday Spectacular this year and what went into that decision?
The Spec is back! After 19 years of ushering in the Central Illinois Christmas season, the Pantagraph’s Holiday Spectacular was not about to sit this year out. The trick was to safely reimagine and re-create all the best Spec stuff — local talent, glorious songs, a local heartwarming story — and combine it into a format that matches our shortened attention spans. Fortunately, many production team members have experienced new formats of directing and with the help of a very experienced videographer we felt we could move forward with another spectacular show.
The Pantagraph’s Holiday Spectacular “Zoomtacular” will be available for viewing Dec. 12 to Jan. 22. Check holidayspectacular.org for specifics on how to view.
Do you have any new numbers this year and can you tell me about them?
Holiday Spec will present at least three brand new songs, featuring ensembles of young children, middle and high school kids and adults. Our actors and special small group will also sing new songs that help tell the story of 2020.
It combines fun new material with some best-of-the-best-of-the-best highlights from past shows such as the Mass Choir Nativity, the Kaleidoscopic Santa Medley, and the Precision Marching Toy Soldiers.
We have spent a few months pouring over past footage of shows dating back to 2002. It’s exciting to see cast members from past shows and include some of those production numbers in our program this year. Our audience will be taken back on a spectacular journey this year.
How many people will be participating this year?
This year’s cast of 70 has been rehearsing over Zoom. Video producer Adam Sitton and his team at Downstate Creative will combine all of the green-screen, live and prerecorded footage into a fast-paced show. Lori Adams directs the show and Nancy Steele Brokaw writes the story portion. Cathy Holbrook and Grace Irvin manage day-to-day details. Michael Schnieder and Angela Bargeman direct the music.
Thanks to generous funding, the Zoomtacular will be presented free-of-charge. It’s our gift to the community.
Can you talk about the difficulties in preparing to do this virtually compared to normal?
The first question was, “Can we do this?” So many things are different. We’ve had to figure out how those Zoom meetings meant for State Farm and ISU can be redesigned for a Holiday Spectacular theatre-type experience. We had to adapt the acting, directing, ensemble and choral numbers and rehearsals to be meaningful and productive. It’s drastically different and a lot of trust is put in our production team and the cast. The number one component was making sure everyone — cast and production team was safe.
What kind of feedback have you received from the participants?
A bonus this year was that former cast members who have moved away could rejoin the cast, which is a combination of first-timers and Spec veterans. They all come together to reflect the challenges as well as the joys of this year’s holiday season, "Zoomtacular" style.
So many cast members were thrilled to find out we were creatively going forward with another production this year. For them and also many dedication Spec patrons, Christmas season just doesn’t start until you’ve seen Holiday Spectacular!
