5 questions with Michelle Cook, Joy Care Center

Name: Michelle Cook
Position: Joy Care Center/Jobs Partnership Board president and coordinator
What is the mission of the Jobs Partnership program?
Joy Care Center was founded in 1993 and became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in 1995 to facilitate ministry to ex-offenders released from prison/jail by strengthening them spiritually and improving their practical skills with the ultimate goal of helping them become contributing members of their families, churches, and the Bloomington-Normal community.
Jobs Partnership was founded in North Carolina in the 1990s and was brought to Bloomington-Normal in 2010 by Joy Care Center. Jobs Partnership is a national program of classes, groups, and mentors to serve the unemployed, underemployment, and hard to employ due to past life storms, providing tools to make students the candidate employers are looking for.
What types of success stories have you been a part of?
Joy Care Center/Jobs Partnership Blo-No have provided services to about 2,500 clients since 2010 with phenomenal results. We've only lost 20 of these clients back to the Department of Corrections. Our family-type approach gives our clients a sense of belonging, support, and empowerment to achieve positive results and become productive members of society. Our graduates have become business owners (trucking company, construction, health care, janitorial, landscaping, auto sales/repair). They are also supervisors, trusted employees, board members, mentors, instructors, and accountability partners. These successes were achieved with our all volunteer staff and financial donations.
Has the pandemic impacted your program at all?
The pandemic has effected us but, thank God, we are still going strong. We've been unable to have our face-to-face classes, support groups, and regular hugs since March. But we maintain communication with phone calls, texts, and socially distanced home visits by our vice president, our barber, and a couple of our mentors and accountability partners. We have been unable to use our office, computers, class rooms and are forced to do everything with our phones at home.
What goals and projects do you have for 2021?
Moving into a building January 2021 with a goal of having classrooms, office, food pantry, clothing boutique, and client housing all under one roof.
Our additional goals include: Having emergency beds for the first time, a licensing and funding program for sober living/recovery beds, bringing on more employers, donors, financial support, add more active board members with time to be mentors, and having additional community support and involvement.
How can people contact you if they want to be a part of this?
They can call 309-826-1715, write to Jobs Partnership, P.O. Box 3751, Bloomington, IL, 61702-3751, or email art.banana46@yahoo.com.
