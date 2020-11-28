5 questions with Michelle Cook, Joy Care Center

Has the pandemic impacted your program at all?

The pandemic has effected us but, thank God, we are still going strong. We've been unable to have our face-to-face classes, support groups, and regular hugs since March. But we maintain communication with phone calls, texts, and socially distanced home visits by our vice president, our barber, and a couple of our mentors and accountability partners. We have been unable to use our office, computers, class rooms and are forced to do everything with our phones at home.

What goals and projects do you have for 2021?

Moving into a building January 2021 with a goal of having classrooms, office, food pantry, clothing boutique, and client housing all under one roof.

Our additional goals include: Having emergency beds for the first time, a licensing and funding program for sober living/recovery beds, bringing on more employers, donors, financial support, add more active board members with time to be mentors, and having additional community support and involvement.

How can people contact you if they want to be a part of this?