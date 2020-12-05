5 questions with Mollie Ward, new council member for Bloomington's Ward 7

How will your background as co-chair of the NIOT Faith and Outreach subcommittee and other experiences assist you in your position on the council?

For more than two decades, Not In Our Town has stood against hatred and bigotry, working to bridge divides and tear down barriers to community, and the relationships my colleagues and I have developed have helped me to put to use skills I’ve honed throughout my life. As a child of a military family that moved around the world, during my own service in the Peace Corps, and in my careers as a journalist and hospital chaplain, I have learned to communicate and find common ground with people of all backgrounds — something that is essential not only in the diverse neighborhood that I call my home but also amid the diverse viewpoints and values represented on the Bloomington City Council itself.

What is your stance on the Welcoming City ordinance?

I am committed to working to make Bloomington the kind of community that opens its heart to people no matter where they come from. As the daughter of an immigrant mother and an American soldier, I know first-hand what it is like to be the new kid in town. Making strangers welcome is a basic value of mine, and I believe it is one that also is core to our city, which was founded by migrants, after all!