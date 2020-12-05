5 questions with Mollie Ward, new council member for Bloomington's Ward 7

Name: Mollie Ward
Position: Bloomington Ward 7 council member
What priorities do you have as the Council member for Ward 7?
My top priority is to voice the ideas and concerns of the residents of Ward 7. As I work in the community and talk with my neighbors, a theme they raise over and over is health and safety. I understand health and safety to encompass the well-being of a person’s whole self — mind and spirit, as well as body — and they include social determinants that affect entire groups, not just individuals.
Infrastructure problems aren’t just engineering issues; they literally are the difference between people living in the shadows or having the freedom to do something as basic as walk or roll down a sidewalk or cross a street. Resources to develop and preserve grocery stores, gardens and green spaces aren’t just matters of convenience or a having a nice view; they are literally pathways to healing in a part of town that lacks healthy food and recreation options that others take for granted.
Gun violence is not just something that affects “bad guys." It is literally a public health crisis happening to our own children, in our own yards. Decisions about the hiring and mandate of a new police chief aren’t merely questions of bureaucracy. They literally give people the means to live, and to live without fear.
How will your background as co-chair of the NIOT Faith and Outreach subcommittee and other experiences assist you in your position on the council?
For more than two decades, Not In Our Town has stood against hatred and bigotry, working to bridge divides and tear down barriers to community, and the relationships my colleagues and I have developed have helped me to put to use skills I’ve honed throughout my life. As a child of a military family that moved around the world, during my own service in the Peace Corps, and in my careers as a journalist and hospital chaplain, I have learned to communicate and find common ground with people of all backgrounds — something that is essential not only in the diverse neighborhood that I call my home but also amid the diverse viewpoints and values represented on the Bloomington City Council itself.
What is your stance on the Welcoming City ordinance?
Support Local Journalism
I am committed to working to make Bloomington the kind of community that opens its heart to people no matter where they come from. As the daughter of an immigrant mother and an American soldier, I know first-hand what it is like to be the new kid in town. Making strangers welcome is a basic value of mine, and I believe it is one that also is core to our city, which was founded by migrants, after all!
Several years ago, when the Welcoming City ordinance was discussed by our community the first time, I spoke up in favor of measures that would assure all residents of our city that they can reach out to authorities in times of trouble without fear that they will be arbitrarily reported to immigration officials, and my views have not changed: as a white-skinned, English-speaking woman, I do not fear to call the police when I have a concern, but I am not truly safe unless all my neighbors — no matter what their origin or color — can do the same. So far, the City of Bloomington has taken steps in this direction on a policy level, but, at the time of this writing, there still is not an initiative on the table to codify these measures. There needs to be.
When did you first become interested in local government?
My interest in, and value for, government on a local level dates back to my college days covering the police and city beats for the campus newspaper in Norman, Oklahoma. In face-to-face interactions with all sorts of people from all sorts of backgrounds, I came to see that the decisions that are the least glamorous often are the most fiercely debated because they affect people’s lives most directly. Functional sewer systems may not sound jazzy to everyone, but they matter to us all when it comes time to flush the toilet. The practicalities of life happen right in front of us every day, and I’m interested in effecting change where I can: in the community I’ve called my home for more than 20 years.
What hobbies and activities do you do outside of work?
When I’m not at work or engaging the community, I love to get my hands dirty! My duties as a hospital chaplain and pastoral educator give my head and heart a good work-out most days, but when I’m not at the hospital I find that I need to stretch other muscles – walking around the neighborhood, digging in my vegetable garden, “playing” with my bees (no pollinators, no fruit), or riding my bike on Constitution Trail. When the weather’s not so warm, you can find me curled up with a good book or at my weaving loom.
B-N Places of the Past
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!