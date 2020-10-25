5 Questions with Susy Marcum, Unit 5 school nurse and Illinois School Nurse of the Year

Name: Susy Marcum
Position: School nurse for Grove and Fairview elementary schools
How does it feel to be recognized as Illinois School Nurse of the Year, representing your McLean County Unit 5 schools?
I feel incredibly honored and grateful to receive this recognition by the Illinois Association of School Nurses. It was quite a surprise! I was nominated by Carla Pohl, DNP, faculty at ISU-Mennonite College of Nursing for work that I did with a team in beginning and now teaching in their Graduate School Nurse Certification Program. The program has attracted some amazing school nurses across the state and runs during the summer term.
There are over 900 members in the Illinois affiliate of the National Association of School Nurses, and I strongly believe that this award should go to every school nurse in Illinois for the hard work we have done over the past months to prepare our schools in the wake of COVID-19.
How long have you been a school nurse in Unit 5 and what drew you to this career path?
I have been a school nurse in Unit 5 for the past 25 years, which is hard to believe now looking back. When I first took the job after working in the acute care setting for several years, I was hoping for a better work/life balance with no weekends or holidays and summers off. And then I absolutely fell in love with the work! I always had an interest in school nursing and was able to get my Illinois School Nurse Certification as an undergraduate at IWU when the specialty program was offered. I knew then that it would be a good fit for me as the perfect combination of nursing and teaching, and I was right!
I knew that school nursing was a job where I would have the opportunity to really make a difference in the lives of children and families, but at the time I had no idea just how much of an impact. Every day is different and every day is challenging, and every day is an opportunity to pour love and health education into the lives of the students I serve. I am so blessed to have a job that I truly love.
How has your role as a school nurse changed since COVID-19 began to take effect?
I think it's important to first talk about what a school nurse does during a regular year, because it is so much more than just putting on Band-Aids. It is the perfect combination of public health, pediatrics and mental health. It is connecting with kids and families in long-term relationships of providing chronic disease care coordination to improve student outcomes. Because children with complex health care needs are entering our school systems today, we are finding that right around 20% of the student population has a chronic condition including diabetes, seizures, food allergy and asthma, to name a few.
School nurses use evidence-based practice to tackle the barriers to learning for these students and then we advocate for our students in order to even the playing field. Sometimes this means working with our district administration to change policies and procedures, sometimes it means helping a teacher to understand exactly how a student's medical condition impacts learning and sometimes it means connecting families to health care resources in town.
And in every interaction we have with students, staff or families, we teach. We teach about nutrition, physical activity and hand washing. We teach about oral health, growth and development and mental health. We know that all nursing is grounded in teaching, but school nurses get a front row seat to helping hundreds of students in our every day job. And it is nothing short of amazing to watch those lightbulbs go on. Simply put, school nurses are the bridge that connect health care and education because everyone knows that healthy students learn better.
So to answer your question about how things have changed, I'd say there’s nothing like a global pandemic to place the spotlight on school nurses! I can’t even describe all the planning and preparation that our Unit 5 School Nurses’ Team has accomplished since last spring. We worked all summer to develop exclusion protocols, health office flowsheets and training modules for staff and students. We have been contact tracing positive COVID-19 cases since the surge several weeks ago, oftentimes being the only health care provider to reach out with information to families.
With the information that we know about COVID-19 changing daily, it has been incredible to decipher all of the new medical mandates and collaborate with district administration to plan for the safe return of students and staff. School nurses are the medical experts in our buildings, and I am grateful to have the opportunity in Unit 5 to partner in this planning process.
What is the most rewarding part of being a school nurse?
I love it all! The collaboration, the teaching, the long-term relationships that we are able to form with families and staff — it is a job where I am afforded the privilege to make a difference every day.
What are some hobbies or interests you have outside the realm of nursing and education?
Well, my family can tell you there hasn't been a lot of down time in the past several months due to COVID-19! But in my spare time I especially love to spend time with my four sweet grandbabies — Graeme, Charlie, Carter and Harrison. My husband and I are really enjoying this special time in our lives when we can pour out our love to them and then let their parents do all the hard parts of parenting! Even though COVID-19 has changed the way that I am able to spend time with all of my family, we are figuring out our new normal, and I think it will eventually be even better.
Photos: Grove Elementary welcomes students back to classrooms amid COVID pandemic
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!