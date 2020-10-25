5 Questions with Susy Marcum, Unit 5 school nurse and Illinois School Nurse of the Year

Name: Susy Marcum

Position: School nurse for Grove and Fairview elementary schools

How does it feel to be recognized as Illinois School Nurse of the Year, representing your McLean County Unit 5 schools?

I feel incredibly honored and grateful to receive this recognition by the Illinois Association of School Nurses. It was quite a surprise! I was nominated by Carla Pohl, DNP, faculty at ISU-Mennonite College of Nursing for work that I did with a team in beginning and now teaching in their Graduate School Nurse Certification Program. The program has attracted some amazing school nurses across the state and runs during the summer term.

There are over 900 members in the Illinois affiliate of the National Association of School Nurses, and I strongly believe that this award should go to every school nurse in Illinois for the hard work we have done over the past months to prepare our schools in the wake of COVID-19.

How long have you been a school nurse in Unit 5 and what drew you to this career path?