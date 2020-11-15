5 questions with Tricia Larkin, clinical educator, communication science and disorders at Illinois State University

Name: Tricia Larkin
Position: Clinical educator, communication science and disorders at Illinois State University
Last year, you were working on a program that helps transgender clients find their voice. What does that involve?
The Gender-affirming Communication Services at the ISU Speech & Hearing Clinic began in 2017. We help our clients explore their speech production and other communication skills to find patterns that represent their gender identity. Together, we explore the quality of their voice so that resonance fosters expressions of their gender identity; additionally, we investigate ways to make sounds differently and change pitch in a manner that is useful for them. We support clients in these efforts so their communication is produced in a safe and sustainable manner during their everyday activities.
How many people have you been able to help and how have you been recognized for your work?
We have had clients in every semester since beginning in August of 2017, with a waiting list at times. We work with various age groups that span from adolescents to retirees. My colleagues and students have been very supportive of this work, nominating me for a Living Our Values award at ISU and the 2021 Clinical Achievement Award from the Illinois Speech-Language-Hearing Association. I am grateful that people across the state and nation have reached out to learn more about the work we do. Most importantly, I am grateful for the clients who entrust us with something so deeply personal while helping our students learn clinical techniques and cultural humility.
I understand ISU is one of the few places in the country where this help is available. How did ISU land as one of those places?
These services are difficult to access outside the metropolitan areas of Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis. I am very grateful to collaborate with Clarion Mendes-Umland at University of Illinois (at Urbana-Champaign) so services are available to individuals in the Central Illinois area. I have heard that SIU-E is also providing a similar service. The vision of two students in a Cultural Considerations course inspired this clinical service; we have worked very hard to learn from the transgender community to improve the quality of our service.
Who else collaborates with you?
ISU Pride and the department of social work have partnered with us. Planned Parenthood, Student Health Services, and a local medical provider have provided referrals to our services. Prairie Pride Coalition has helped share word of our program in the community. We are very fortunate to have support and advice from members of the transgender community.
What other projects are you working on at ISU?
I am also a doctoral student in the department of special education at ISU. I have started research about the intersectionality of diverse gender identities with other identities, including autism and intellectual disabilities. I hope to learn more and share this information so others recognize everyone’s right to express their gender identity as they understand it for themselves. I also partner with Dr. Lisa Vinney to mentor students doing independent studies on topics associated with gender-affirming communication. Right now, a graduate student is developing an educational module to help health providers better understand the value of this service. This efforts complement the ones done by previous graduate students.
