5 questions with Tricia Larkin, clinical educator, communication science and disorders at Illinois State University

I understand ISU is one of the few places in the country where this help is available. How did ISU land as one of those places?

These services are difficult to access outside the metropolitan areas of Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis. I am very grateful to collaborate with Clarion Mendes-Umland at University of Illinois (at Urbana-Champaign) so services are available to individuals in the Central Illinois area. I have heard that SIU-E is also providing a similar service. The vision of two students in a Cultural Considerations course inspired this clinical service; we have worked very hard to learn from the transgender community to improve the quality of our service.

Who else collaborates with you?

ISU Pride and the department of social work have partnered with us. Planned Parenthood, Student Health Services, and a local medical provider have provided referrals to our services. Prairie Pride Coalition has helped share word of our program in the community. We are very fortunate to have support and advice from members of the transgender community.

What other projects are you working on at ISU?