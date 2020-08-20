× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Nine additional Illinois Wesleyan University students who took part in several of the same off-campus social gatherings have tested positive for COVID-19 and the university says more positive test results are possible.

A total of 19 students are now connected to the outbreak related to off-campus social events the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before classes began Monday.

Consistent use of social distancing and face coverings did not occur at the social gatherings the students attended, according to the university, which made their attendance a violation of IWU COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, a 10th student tested positive who had not yet come to campus as part of baseline testing and is not connected to the outbreak.

In a statement Thursday, the university said other students who were at the social gatherings or in close contact with individuals who have since tested positive are awaiting test results, “so the outbreak number could continue to increase.”

IWU’s Arnold Health Services has directed those identified as potential contact individuals to pre-quarantine as a precaution and in an effort to contain the outbreak.

All the students who tested positive have returned home, are staying in off-campus housing to isolate or are isolating off campus in university-provided quarantine space, according to IWU.

Of the nine new community-spread cases, seven live in non-university-owned housing and two live in university-owned housing.

