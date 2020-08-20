×
Students in Illinois Wesleyan University associate professor Scott Susong's Acting 1 class look for a good shady spot to hold class on the quad during the first day of classes Monday. Faculty at IWU are stressing social distancing and wearing masks while attending classes this semester.
DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
BLOOMINGTON — Nine additional Illinois Wesleyan University students who took part in several of the same off-campus social gatherings have tested positive for COVID-19 and the university says more positive test results are possible.
A total of
19 students are now connected to the outbreak related to off-campus social events the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before classes began Monday.
Consistent use of
social distancing and face coverings did not occur at the social gatherings the students attended, according to the university, which made their attendance a violation of IWU COVID-19 protocols.
"If we have institutions, establishments that are not abiding by the law, I will not only give them hefty fines but in some cases, if necessary, I will revoke their liquor licenses," Mayor Tari Renner said.
In addition, a 10th student tested positive who had not yet come to campus as part of baseline testing and is not connected to the outbreak.
In a statement Thursday, the university said other students who were at the social gatherings or in close contact with individuals who have since tested positive are awaiting test results, “so the outbreak number could continue to increase.”
IWU’s Arnold Health Services has directed those identified as potential contact individuals to pre-quarantine as a precaution
and in an effort to contain the outbreak.
All the students who tested positive have returned home, are staying in off-campus housing to isolate or are isolating off campus in university-provided quarantine space, according to IWU.
Of the nine new community-spread cases, seven live in non-university-owned housing and two live in university-owned housing.
