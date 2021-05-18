97-year-old gets degree from Lincoln College

LINCOLN — A 97-year-old U.S. Army veteran was honored with a degree from Lincoln College this month.

William “Bill” Gossett went to Lincoln in 1941 before transferring to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. But it was cut short after Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Gossett joined the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946, during the height of World War II.

“I knew I was going to enlist. I signed up in October 1942 and got called to report in February 1943,” said Gossett.

After coming home, Gossett took over the family business, Gossett’s Cleaners, which operated for 75 years. He started Gossett’s Decorator Studio and ran both until retiring in 2001.

He also served on various community groups, including the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Association, American Legion, Knight’s Templar, Lincoln Rotary, Lincoln Toastmasters Club, Lincoln-Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Masons, Oasis Senior Center, Salvation Army, and the Union Cemetery Association.