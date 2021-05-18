 Skip to main content
97-year-old gets degree from Lincoln College
97-year-old gets degree from Lincoln College

Gossett
Mark Gordon

LINCOLN — A 97-year-old U.S. Army veteran was honored with a degree from Lincoln College this month

William “Bill” Gossett went to Lincoln in 1941 before transferring to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. But it was cut short after Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Gossett joined the United States Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1946, during the height of World War II.

 “I knew I was going to enlist. I signed up in October 1942 and got called to report in February 1943,” said Gossett. 

After coming home, Gossett took over the family business, Gossett’s Cleaners, which operated for 75 years. He started Gossett’s Decorator Studio and ran both until retiring in 2001.

He also served on various community groups, including the Abraham Lincoln Hospital Association, American Legion, Knight’s Templar, Lincoln Rotary, Lincoln Toastmasters Club, Lincoln-Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Masons, Oasis Senior Center, Salvation Army, and the Union Cemetery Association.

“In 2019, Mr. Gossett came to me and said he wanted to finish his associate’s degree at Lincoln College,” said Lincoln College President David Gerlach, in a statement. “After meeting with the Registrar’s Office, we determined that Gossett could reenroll as a reverse transfer student with Prior Learning Assessment credits. We were inspired by his desire to obtain a degree 80 years after his education began."

After additional coursework, Gossett completed his Associate of Arts degree in 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 2020 graduates were given the opportunity to walk in the 2021 ceremony.

“There was always a void there but I was busy learning to run a business. Time went by and I finally decided to finish my degree. It was a goal of self-fulfillment,” said Gossett.

