'A lot to be thankful for' in Pontiac classrooms, at home, says teacher

“Our kids want to be here," he said. "We have zero discipline problems; we have zero issues because they want to be here so bad."

While he would never say anything positive about the pandemic that’s keeping him away from much of his family for the Thanksgiving holiday, Ritter has found silver linings in the COVID clouds.

“I am approaching this as an opportunity for change — an opportunity to improve what we do by being creative in what we’re doing to meet the needs of these students,” he said.

Part of that change has been recognizing that some students do their best work at 3 a.m.

Ritter said he wakes up responding to overnight questions, and sometimes a Sunday afternoon video call is the best way to help them get through the school work.

“We do not have a start and stop time anymore. I’ve got to meet them where they’re at. If I don’t, then I’ve lost them, and I can’t — we can’t, my team can’t, the people I work with can’t — afford to lose them.”