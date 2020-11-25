'A lot to be thankful for' in Pontiac classrooms, at home, says teacher

The Pantagraph has been following six area residents since the spring and speaking with them about how life has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic. We talked to them recently about Thanksgiving.
PONTIAC — A fresh batch of hot sauce isn’t exactly part of the typical Thanksgiving Day preparations, but Paul Ritter and his fellow science teachers try to keep things interesting at Pontiac Township High School.
PTHS has spent the fall semester in a hybrid model with some students still in full remote learning. Ritter said he is thankful to be able to continue teaching in this system “that really works for us in the times that we’re in.”
“Our kids want to be here," he said. "We have zero discipline problems; we have zero issues because they want to be here so bad."
While he would never say anything positive about the pandemic that’s keeping him away from much of his family for the Thanksgiving holiday, Ritter has found silver linings in the COVID clouds.
“I am approaching this as an opportunity for change — an opportunity to improve what we do by being creative in what we’re doing to meet the needs of these students,” he said.
Part of that change has been recognizing that some students do their best work at 3 a.m.
Ritter said he wakes up responding to overnight questions, and sometimes a Sunday afternoon video call is the best way to help them get through the school work.
“We do not have a start and stop time anymore. I’ve got to meet them where they’re at. If I don’t, then I’ve lost them, and I can’t — we can’t, my team can’t, the people I work with can’t — afford to lose them.”
Eight months in, Ritter says there are good days and bad days, but “Life is choices. I choose to be positive; I choose to see the good in all; I choose to be thankful.”
This year has not been easy and since the pandemic came to Central Illinois, Ritter hasn’t hugged either of his parents.
“And it just feels terrible, but I also know that if my sacrifice is this little thing for their safety and welfare, then by golly that’s OK,” he said. “There will be a time for hugging.”
In the days leading up to the holiday, Ritter, his wife Jodee and daughters Baylee and Taylor hadn’t decided if they will share a meal in-person Thursday, but no matter what, there's plenty to be thankful for.
“We get to focus on each other,” he said of staying home with Jodee. “That’s one of the things that I’m truly thankful for, that I get to spend time talking to my wife and my kids on the phone and my mom and dad. While there are things that are definitely an inconvenience, gosh, there’s a lot to really be thankful for.”
